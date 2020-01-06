2020 offers opportunity for redefined vision- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday expressed optimism that the new year shall offer opportunity to a refined vision on the journey ahead.

Sanwo-Olu gave the remark at his maiden edition of annual Thanksgiving service at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor together with his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other cabinet members of the State attended the event.

This year’s theme was tagged, ‘Offering Thanksgiving glorifies God.’

According to the Governor, “God has given us a new opportunity to refine our vision, redefine our priorities, and renew our energy for the journey ahead.

“As a government, we are determined and committed to the realisation of our vision for Greater Lagos. Our strategic plan is hinged on the six pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“As a mark of our commitment which is also shared by the other arms of government especially the Legislature, the 2020 appropriation Bill was passed in record time, and I had the privilege of signing it into law at the close of 2019. It therefore gladdens my heart that as I speak today, the budget for this year is ready for implementation.

“God has seen us through the past year, and made it possible for us to see the beginning of a new year and a new decade. It is indeed a wonderful day, we shall rejoice and be glad in it.

“This time last year, I was a guest at this Service, in my capacity as the flagbearer of my party, the All Progressives Congress in the Governorship election. The Almighty God saw us through the campaigning and the election, and gave us victory at the ballot box.

“We also had a peaceful transition of power, which saw the inauguration of myself and Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat as Governor and Deputy Governor of this great State. That we stand before you today, is by the Grace of God, and not by our power or might. The First Book of Peter, Chapter 5 and verse 11 tells us: “For all power belongs to God, now and forever. Amen.”

“Since we assumed office, God in His infinite kindness, has bestowed on our State numerous blessings. We have enjoyed His protection and His unimaginable grace and guidance. We have come to realize that the wisdom of man by itself is not sufficient to govern this State, and God has been more than faithful, freely making divine wisdom and insight available to us to navigate every difficult decision and situation as they arise.

“For this reason and more, we will never stop being grateful. As the Psalmist said in Chapter 34, verse 1: “I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

We do not expect that our journey through life will be without challenges, but we know that at all times, in all circumstances, He will never forsake us, and will always show us his goodness and his mercy. We know that throughout the 366 days of this New Year 2020, the mercies of the Lord shall be new unto us every morning.

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, this year is very crucial for us as an administration, because it will be our first full year of governance, and we are keen to justify the confidence that the people of Lagos have reposed in us. This Year also marks the beginning of a New Decade, the third decade since democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999.

However, we know that determination and commitment alone are not enough. Psalms 127:1 tells us that “Except the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.”

