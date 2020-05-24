2020 Eid-el Fitr: Ahmadiyya urges Nigerians to obey government, seeks forgiveness of sins

Home News 2020 Eid-el Fitr: Ahmadiyya urges Nigerians to obey government, seeks forgiveness of...

As Muslims all over the world marked the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting on Sunday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has  urged  all  Nigerians  to  faithfully  follow  the  guidelines  issued  by   the  government  and health authorities and  “seek forgiveness for our sins and beseech the Almighty Allah for His mercy”.

The National Head (Amir) of the Jama’at, Barrister Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, who made the plea in his sallah message, also enjoined Nigerians to  constantly pray for the country, leaders at all levels and all citizens.

Congratulating the entire Muslim Ummah, “especially my brothers and sisters in Nigeria, for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast”, Alhaji Alatoye  noted: “The holy month of Ramadan was observed in an unusual way this year, occasioned by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

“Our condolences go to all those who lost their loved ones due to the pandemic. We pray for the quick recovery of those afflicted and for Allah’s protection on all of us”.

He urged all Muslims to imbibe the lessons taught by the Ramadan and to live lives in practical demonstration of such lessons “in order to improve our relationships with our creator”, adding that “This is the only way we can claim to be fulfilling the purpose of our creation. The intensity of our prayers during the Ramadan should continue”.

To create the right environment for the acceptance  of  prayers,  he said: “ We  should  live  pure  lives,  devoid  of  sinful  acts,  hatred, disobedience, nepotism, corruption and other vices – most of which were avoided during the Ramadan”, stating that : “Going back to these acts is a vitiation of our sacrifices during the Holy month of Ramadan”.

He said Muslims should see their disposition to unrighteousness during the last one month as a template to go through the next eleven months before the next Ramadan, stating that : “ As Muslims, we are expected to be our brothers’ keeper.  We should rededicate our lives to the service of Allah and of humanity”.

“It  is against the  noble  teachings of  the  Holy  Prophet Muhammad (peace be on him) for Muslims to be engaged in rebellion, religious intolerance, corruption  in   all   of  its   ramifications   and  arrogant   behaviour.

“Remembering the Day of Judgment and the consequences of our actions here on earth should be enough to keep us off of these vices but unfortunately, we behave as if there is no life after death. We call on our political leaders and all those who are in position of authority to adhere strictly to the rule of law and to maintain justice.

“There can be no peace in the absence of justice. Our public office holders should harness our God-given resources to develop the country, rather than concentrating on selfish interests”, the Ahmadiyya Amir stated.

Praying for Allah’s guidance on leaders, His mercy on all of us and the acceptance of our prayers, Alatoye  said  as  citizens, “we   also  owe   it  a  duty  to  support  the  government  by  being  lawful  citizens  and  doing  all  those  things  that  are  required  of  us  to develop the country, as the government alone cannot achieve this goal”.

