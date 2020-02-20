20-year-old rapper, Pop Smoke is dead

Popular 20-year-old New York rapper, Pop Smoke has been shot dead.

Smoke was killed at his rented home in Hollywood, Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

It was learnt that the rapper was attacked after two men wearing hoodies and masks entered the house and fired multiple shots.

He was taken to a hospital in West Hollywood early on Wednesday where he was pronounced dead.

Confirming his death, Nicki Minaj, alongside a picture of the rapper on her Instagram page wrote: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

Kylie Jenner, reacting wrote: “Rest in peace pop smoke.”

