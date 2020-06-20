2 in police net for defiling 12yr old in Anambra

Making the disclosure in a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP, Haruna Mohammed said that while one of the suspects, Sunday Akanigno, 30, was raping the victim, his accomplice, Ikemefuna Muoma (28)was filming.

He said, “On the 18/6/2020 at about 1:45pm, Police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division arrested one Sunday Akanigbo ‘m’ aged 30 years of Amakwa Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect had in the month of April this year allegedly defiled a twelve years old girl while his accomplice one Ikemefuna Muoma ‘m’ aged 28 years of same address also arrested filmed the dastardly act.

He said that suspects have voluntarily confessed to the offences and the video clip was recovered in their possesion as exhibit saying that Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He added, “The Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution”.