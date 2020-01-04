2 die in truck accident on Otedola Bridge

Two persons have lost their lives when a truck laden with granite collided with a black coloured Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle on the Otedola bridge on Saturday.

According to an eyewitness, the truck’s head detached from its body and fell off the bridge when the truck driver crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with the SUV.

While confirming the incident, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the bodies of the victims had been recovered and bagged.

Oke-Osanyintolu also said that two people were rescued, treated on the spot and discharged, adding that one of the victims who sustained critical injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “A fatal accident which claimed the lives of two adult males occurred on Otedola bridge. Two people were rescued and treated on the spot and discharged, while one was evacuated to accident and emergency hospital in a critical condition. Treatment was commenced immediately.

“Investigations conducted revealed that an articulated truck laden with several tons of granite, crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with a black coloured Lexus SUV.

“The truck’s head subsequently detached because of the impact and fell off the bridge. The mangled bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement is being carried out.”

