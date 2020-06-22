17 years after, AbdulRazaq revives ‘Up Lawal’ water tanks in Ilorin

MICHAEL OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

At least 11 of the moribund high-volume overhead (concrete) water reservoirs constructed by former Governor Mohammed Lawal have now been fixed and connected to newly drilled boreholes to deepen access to water in Ilorin metropolis, in Kwara State, a statement has said.

The rehabilitation of the 11 reservoirs — over 17 years after they were abandoned — is the first phase of the renewed efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to ease people’s access to potable water.

The first phase has seen the rehabilitation of the water reservoirs at Sango, Surulere, Adangba, Kongbari, Idi-Ape, Ogidi, Oke-Apomu, Balogun, Ajikobi,Isale Koko, and Senni area in the state capital, Olalekan Issa-Onilu, press Secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources, said in the statement on Saturday.

“This has resulted in the fixing of the water reservoirs, drilling of eight new boreholes and resuscitation of three others to service them. Fetching points were also created in the areas, including at Sango where a fetching point was taken into the market. The people of all the affected areas now have better access to drinkable water,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Commissioner for Water Resources Hajia Fatimah Arinola Lawal as saying the administration plans to replicate the same elsewhere in the state to boost access to water, especially in areas with poor or no reticulation.

The AbdulRazaq administration has rehabilitated over eight major water works and over 400 boreholes across the state, deepening people’s access to potable water and making hygienic sanitation possible. The water works are in Yashikira; Gwanara; Lafiagi; Patigi; Igbaja; Oloru; Asa; and Kaiama.

The reconstruction and rehabilitation of the ‘UP Lawal’ concrete tanks across the state will enhance the policy thrust of this administration to ensure access to potable water within 500 meter.

