17 dead, 25 injured in Lagos gas pipeline disaster

Seventeen people have died and 25 injured in the Abule Ado gas pipeline explosion in Lagos on Sunday, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said.

The LASEMA chief expressed condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured ones quick recovery.

“We the LASEMA Response Team arrived at the incident scene and it was discovered that a raging fire had displaced several residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

17 die in Lagos gas pipeline explosion:Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA chief above

“There are a number of secondary explosions which have caused significant damage to multiple buildings including the levelling of a Church to the ground and the destruction of St. Margaret’s Girls Hostel.

He said that recovery and rescue activities were carried out by the Ministry of Special Duties, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service crew, Federal Fire Service Department, Safety Commission, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other first responders.

He said that operation was still in progress, saying that updates would continue through the course of operation, while investigations remain on going.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

