10th Anniversary Celebration of Diocese of Ikeduru & Dedication of Cathedral Church of St. Mathew Atta, Ikeduru built and donated by Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Anglican Archbishop, Metropolitan & Primate of all Nigeria, His Grace, The Most Rev. Nicholas D. Okoh laying the foundation of the new Bishop’s Court while Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel C. Maduwike, Archbishop of Aba & Bishop of Isiala Ngwa South, Most Rev. (Dr.) Isaac Chijioke Nwabia, among others watch.

Anglican Archbishop, Metropolitan & Primate of all Nigeria, His Grace, The Most Rev. Nicholas D. Okoh presenting his dedication prayer while Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel C. Maduwike (right) looks on.

Anglican Archbishop, Metropolitan & Primate of all Nigeria, His Grace, The Most Rev. Nicholas D. Okoh dedicating the Cathedral Church of St. Mathew Atta, Ikeduru to God during the ceremony.

Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu welcome Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (right) to the dedication ceremony.

Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (left) with the award presented to Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and wife, Princess Frances by the Diocese of Ikeduru in appreciation for building & donating Cathedral Church of St. Mathew Atta, Ikeduru.

R – L.. Bishop Onuoha of Okigwe North Diocese, Anglican Archbishop, Metropolitan & Primate of all Nigeria, His Grace, The Most Rev. Nicholas D. Okoh, Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Archbishop of Aba & Bishop of Isiala Ngwa South, Most Rev. (Dr.) Isaac Chijioke Nwabia, and Bishop Emeritus, Rt. Rev. B. C. Okoro.

Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu conferring with Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (right).

