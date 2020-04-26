1000 families in Epe get palliatives worth N5m

A former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos state and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lanre Razak who distributed food items such as rice, beans and condiment last weekend said the initiative was to assist the needy in his community at this critical global pandemic and its devastating effects on the world economy.

According to him, the palliatives were distributed through each Community Development Association, CDA and religious leaders so that it gets to those in dire need and to coincide with the commencement of Ramadan fast.

He particularly appealed to Epe residents and the people of Lagos state in general to continue to comply with government directives on how to stay safe to halt further spread of the Coronavirus irrespective of any difficulty experienced during the lockdown.

Razak said: “They should obey and observe the COVID-19 precautionary procedure starting from the regular washing of hands with soap, maintaining social distance, covering nose when they are going to any public place and remaining at one’s home. You should only go out when it is necessary for you to do so to buy food items.

“I appreciate Lagos state government’s palliatives especially distribution of foodstuffs to the poor and it is in furtherance of this that I have come to distribute food and money so that they can have enough food to eat and comply with directive of government to stay at home. There is hunger in the land and as the Balogun General of Epe I have come to distribute food items and cash to 1000 families.

“It is an initiative of mine with my wife. As the Balogun of the community, during war we defend the people but currently hunger is the war and the only thing to do is to give them food so that they can remain at home”, added.

Some of the beneficiaries who appreciated the APC chieftain’s gesture however called on the government to extend its palliatives to rural communities across the state.