100 persons to be trained in Imo on healthy, safety environment

As part of preparation for the training exercise, the two non-governmental bodies, Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding on the training exercise.

Briefing the founder and Board of Trustees chairman of Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance, Chief Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu recently, the National Coordinator, Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance, Mr Chinedu Nsofor explained that all, was set for the commencement of the training exercise.

According to him, “very soon, we will be flagging off the training of youths on healthy and safety environment.

He pointed out that “it is very necessary, our environment needed to be healthy and safe for habitation, therefore it should be cleansed up of all sort of degradation and pollution”.

Nsofor, said that the training exercise, remains project that has a national significance, which would ensure massive Transformation of the environments at the end of the training.

Also speaking, the Director of operations, Health Safety Environment Training Institute Port Harcourt, Mr Aninwagu Christopher Emeka said that HSE undertakes training on safety and how to clear pollution on the air human beings breath.

According to him, “the world health organization (WHO), is making efforts to see how the pollutions can be eliminated, hence the training programme”.

He explained that due to the devastating effects of the pollution, the institute, train farmers, and other members of the communities affected by oil pollution on how to manage the situation.

Also, he continued, “We prepare the communities to know which oil company or industry to welcome in their area.

Responding, Chief Iwuanyanwu commended the initiative of the programme, and decried the high level of devastation of environment the people have suffered due to environmental degradation.

He showed full support and urged that more people be trained on this note pointing out that good environment be-gates healthy living.