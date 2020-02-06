﻿FG approves N67bn for road, bridge projects

SUNDAY ODE, Abuja

Federal government has approved contracts for road projects across the country to the tune of N67 billion.

Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “FEC approves the award of contract for the construction of Jalingo-Kwana-Lao-Padang-Lamido road phase II, which is about 28 kilometers in Taraba State at the cost N6,916,180,860,32 inclusive of VAT

“This is the phase II of the project, the phase I was completed earlier. Council also approved a second memo with three projects at the total cost of N58,938,111,892.28

“The first project is the dualization of the outstanding portion of Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road in Cross River/Akwa Ibom States at the cost of N50,527,447,708.82 with a completion period of 36 months.

“The second project is the rehabilitation of a bridge in Ajaokuta. The bridge which showed an opening at the expansion joint raised public concern.

“Work has commenced but the contract was approved today at the cost of N1,534,677,588.25. The expansion joint of a bridge is meant to be maintained from time to time.

“The third project is the rehabilitation of the outstanding section of Iseyin-Okeho road including two bridges in Oyo State at the cost N6,875,987,097.21 with a completion period of 18 months.

In his own briefing, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, also announced FEC’s approval of a contract worth N6.34billion for the procurement of text books for Primary 1-3 pupils across the country.

Still under his Ministry was an approval for the perimeter fencing of the main campus of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State in 24 weeks at a cost of N1.39bn.

Security equipment to further boost the fencing works and security around the campus perimeter will be procured at a cost of N1.88bn, the minister stated

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, announced the council’s approval of 5,000 affordable housing units in Abuja, for which 30,000 hectares of land is to be secured in each of the six area councils of the FCT.

She said “We were able to shed more light on the assignment of creation of 5,000 affordable housing units in the federal capital territory.

“This has gone a long way already because we have ensured, regulated and profiled investors already and have been able to secure land and make adequate provision for this 5,000 units. We have 30 hectares of land in each area council, multiply by six that will give you about 180 hectares of land.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, presented a score card of his 100 days in office, to the FEC and highlighted the major achievements recorded so far.

